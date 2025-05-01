There's a new plan to expand Michigan's skilled trades workforce

State officials announced a plan on Thursday to train up to 5,000 new infrastructure workers between now and 2030.

The Michigan Statewide Infrastructure Workforce Plan is a framework for creating and enhancing job opportunities and training programs to meet Michigan's critical infrastructure needs.

The state's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity explains the framework of the plan this way:

Expand Apprenticeship and Training Programs: Scale up apprenticeship, credentialing and other work-based learning programs to meet the specific skills and occupation demands of infrastructure asset classes, such as clean energy and power, roads and bridges and broadband.

Prioritize Access and Remove Barriers: Make infrastructure jobs more accessible to all Michiganders, including underrepresented groups, by removing barriers to entry and increasing participation in workforce development.

Implement Regional Workforce Strategies: Tailor workforce development efforts to the specific industry and community needs across the different regions of the state.

Build K-12 Infrastructure Career Pathways: Establish pathways that encourage students, parents and educators to consider careers in infrastructure for our young people, ensuring a sustained talent pipeline into good-paying jobs.

Susan Corbin is the director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. She said the need for skilled trades workers is growing with more road construction and digital infrastructure investment. But Corbin said there is also a need to bring more younger workers into the field.

“We talk about the silver tsunami,” said Corbin. “We have tens of thousands of people, especially people in the skilled trades, who are going to be retiring over the next few years.“

The workforce plan was announced at the Operating Engineers 324 Michigan Construction Career Days event in Howell. The annual event introduces hundreds of Michigan middle and high school students to skilled trade careers.