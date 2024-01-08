© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Number of uninsured drivers in Michigan declines, report finds

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Overhead view of a car accident on a busy street
Bart Sadowski/bartsadowski - stock.adobe.com
144337870
Overhead view of a car accident on a busy street

There are fewer people driving without insurance in Michigan, a new report says. But that still leaves a large number of people on the road without car insurance.

The Insurance Research Council report says the number of uninsured drivers in Michigan declined roughly 6% between 2020 and 2022.

The council said it appears to be related to changes in state insurance law. The law allows car owners to choose lower levels of personal injury protection, which can result in lower prices for insurance.

Still, uninsured drivers remains a big problem in the state. Michigan has the fifth-largest percentage of uninsured drivers in the nation, including the District of Columbia, according to the report.

Nearly 20% of Michigan drivers did not have car insurance in 2022.
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
