Number of uninsured drivers in Michigan declines, report finds

There are fewer people driving without insurance in Michigan, a new report says. But that still leaves a large number of people on the road without car insurance.

The Insurance Research Council report says the number of uninsured drivers in Michigan declined roughly 6% between 2020 and 2022.

The council said it appears to be related to changes in state insurance law. The law allows car owners to choose lower levels of personal injury protection, which can result in lower prices for insurance.

Still, uninsured drivers remains a big problem in the state. Michigan has the fifth-largest percentage of uninsured drivers in the nation, including the District of Columbia, according to the report.

Nearly 20% of Michigan drivers did not have car insurance in 2022.