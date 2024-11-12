New shuttle service connects DTW to Toledo

A new shuttle service — touted by the operator as the only fixed-route shuttle between the two destinations — has started service connecting the Detroit Metro Airport to Toledo, Ohio.

Froggy Transportation, operated by owner and driver Daniel Nunez, uses a green, 14-passenger shuttle that departs daily from Franklin Park Mall at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m., making stops at both the Evans and McNamara terminals at DTW.

Kathy Miller, the Partnership Development Manager at Destination Toledo, said this is exactly the type of business they love to partner up with.

“Somebody just getting an idea off the ground and trying to do something good for the community. So we're super excited to partner with Froggy Transportation and to help them get the word out about their services,” she said.

Miller said the shuttle is a much-needed service that will help visitors attending conventions, sports tournaments, and meetings hosted by the city.

“We think that a lot of people are going to take advantage of it. Locals will take advantage of it. Visitors will take advantage of it. So it's a win-win for everyone,” said Miller.

While there are existing car, limousine, and taxi services in the region, there has never been a direct shuttle option, especially at an affordable price, according to Miller.

Froggy's one-way fares are set at $31.99, with round-trip tickets priced at $59.99. The are discounted rates for students and seniors.