Report: Without more funding, 46% of state roads, 15% of bridges will be in poor condition by 2036

Nearly a third of Michigan's roads that qualify for federal funding are in poor condition.

That's according to the Michigan Road and Bridges Annual Report for 2024.

The report forecasts that in 12 years, without more road funding, about 45% will be in poor condition.

Michigan bridges face a similar trajectory, with up to 15% expected to be in poor condition by 2036.

Road conditions vary from county to county.

75% of roads in south-central Michigan's Hillsdale County were in poor condition last year — the highest percentage of poor condition roads of any county in the state.

57% of Washtenaw County roads and 56% of Ingham County roads were rated poor.

Fewer than 45% of the roads in Genesee, Wayne, Kent, and Kalamazoo counties were rated in poor condition.

Lawmakers are currently working on a budget that could increase state funding for roads by about $3 billion.

