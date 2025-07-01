MSU to begin layoffs due to increasing costs and uncertain state and federal funding

Starting this month, Michigan State University will begin eliminating some faculty and staff positions and leave other positions unfilled in order to save money.

It's part of a two year plan to reduce general fund spending by 9%.

In a letter published on MSU's website, President Kevin Guskiewicz cited "external pressures" like federal research cuts and uncertainties surrounding the state budget and foreign student enrollment numbers.

Guskiewicz also named rising employee healthcare costs and increased operating expenses because of inflation as reasons for the cuts.

The letter did not say how many people would be laid off or how many vacancies would be left unfilled.

"We are determined that budget changes still protect the Spartan student experience," Guskiewicz said, "including delivery of courses and instruction. We will continue to invest in students, ensuring a high-quality, high-value education.

He added the budget cuts should not effect vital student services such as police, food service, and payroll.

The letter also noted that MSU has had the lowest tuition increases of all public universities in the states over the past decade as well as increased university-funded financial aid.

The university said it will work with employee unions and potentially offer voluntary retirement incentive plans for some tenure track faculty.

MSU will also offer an employee assistance program for all impacted employees..

