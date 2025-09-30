Consumers Energy natural gas customers will soon be paying more

If you are a Consumers Energy customer, you’ll soon be paying more for natural gas.

State utility regulators approved a 6.88% rate hike for CMS natural gas customers. The increase in monthly bills will begin in November.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) says the rate increase will amount to an added $4.44 on the monthly bill for the typical residential customer using 75 ccf (hundred cubic feet).

The Commission also directed CMS to present detailed evidence in its next gas rate case demonstrating the company’s efforts to offset inflation with productivity increases.

The MPSC directed CMS to file an updated 10-year gas delivery plan by the end of 2026. The plan will need to consider the costs and risks of various energy transition pathways, and to include in the plan forecasted yearly sales for each major customer class and the amount of throughput expected on a peak demand day for each year.

The commission also approved enhancements to an assistance program for low and moderate income customers, along with some infrastructure investments to improve reliability.

