© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City leaders say Detroit finally has what it takes to rebuild bus system

Michigan Public | By Sarah Cwiek
Published November 24, 2025 at 8:32 PM EST
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield pose with DDOT workers and transit advocates at the new Coolidge Terminal.
City of Detroit
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield pose with DDOT workers and transit advocates at the new Coolidge Terminal.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday that the city finally has what it needs for a “complete rebuild” of its struggling bus system.

The latest boosts for the Detroit Department of Transportation come from the federal and state governments. Duggan said grants from the Trump and Biden administrations have allowed it to buy 129 new buses, representing more than 40% of Detroit’s entire fleet.

And new funding from a state transportation package means both bus drivers and mechanics will get much-needed raises. That means it’s getting easier for the city to hire drivers, Duggan said, and should also make it easier to deal with a chronic backlog of repairs.

Detroit is also nearly finished rebuilding the Coolidge bus terminal. The original terminal was destroyed by fire in 2011, but a newly renovated version should be operational by April 2026.

“We are going to bring in brand-new buses into a brand-new terminal complex with fairly paid drivers, fairly paid mechanics, in a new system,” Duggan said.

Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield also lauded the union leaders, workers, and others who make Detroit’s bus system run.

“We are going into a new year with a new mayor, with new buses, pay higher wages. And there's so much enhancement to the system,” Sheffield said. “And so I could not be more proud to step into the mayor's office with such a strong foundation.”
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure Detroit busses DDOTMike Dugganmary sheffield
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Public in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Related Content