Consumers Energy accuses Michigan Attorney General of opposing "economic growth"

Consumers Energy says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is opposing economic growth by asking to make changes to state rules on big energy consumers, like data centers.

There are several proposed data center projects around the state, which will demand significant amounts of electricity.

Nessel is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to reconsider a set of rules for large-scale Consumers Energy electricity customers, including data centers, that regulators adopted in November.

Consumers Energy senior vice president Lauren Snyder said that would send the wrong message to businesses looking to invest in Michigan.

“What the Attorney General has done here by challenging this by asking for a rehearing really creates uncertainty in the market,” said Snyder, “We believe that is taking an anti-investment position to oppose economic growth opportunities that these costumers will create.”

The Attorney General’s office says Consumers Energy is grossly mischaracterizes the purpose of the AG’s request for a rehearing.

“Consumers Energy falsely contends the Attorney General’s position is anti-investment. It is not,” wrote Nessel press secretary Danny Wimmer, “Attorney General Nessel will continue to use the powers of her office to ensure the utility monopolies in this state act responsibly to their existing residential customers and not allow them to be harmed by the companies’ pursuits of new data center customers.”

Under the state public service commission's new regulations, Consumers Energy must apply a specific payment, or surcharge, to data centers and other high-load users that consume at least 100 megawatts of power.

Consumers Energy has only one customer exceeding that threshold, which is served under a special rate established by the Legislature.

Data centers have increasingly become a flash point in some rural Michigan communities.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.