How much could the next request for an electric rate hike cost you? Utilities will have to tell you.

Regulated electric utilities like DTE Energy and Consumers Energy will soon be required to notify each customer how much their rate-hike requests would cost if approved, both in a dollar amount and percentage amount.

For customers who get paper bills, the notice will be on the bill or on an insert. Otherwise, the notice will be on the utilities' websites and apps. The notice will also direct customers to a dedicated web page with more details about the rate increase request.

It's one of the changes being made by the Michigan Public Service Commission to increase customer participation in utility issues, including cases that set new rates.

Both DTE Energy and Consumers Energy filed objections to the new rule before it was adopted.

DTE said the current system of notification of rate increase requests was sufficient, since bill impact information is included in its initial filing with the public service commission, and in the agency's final order.

Consumers Energy said the impact on bills isn't known until a rate case is concluded, and utilities typically don't get the full increase they request — or, as Consumers put it, "the full rate relief sought is rarely granted."

But supporters of the change say the advance notice of a potential rate increase could boost customer participation in the rate-making process, and allow people to weigh in with comments while the case is still pending.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.