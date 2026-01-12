Passenger rail project between seeking public feedback

A nonprofit organization based in Traverse city is seeking public feedback on a possible rail project that would link Detroit and Ann Arbor with Petoskey and Traverse City.

Carolyn Ulstad is the transportation program manager at Groundwork Center, which is backing for the project. “For us, this is really all about connecting communities by creating a safer, more sustainable, and frankly, more enjoyable alternative to driving,” she said.

Ulstad added that the project is meant to support the economic development of communities along the railline and make Michigan more competitive as a state.

She said a huge part of this is investing in better public transportation. “We want to keep talent here, and prevent people from moving away and not coming back.”

She said Groundwork is using state and federal funds to work on a major planning study, including a state labor and economic opportunity grant of $1 million and $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Ulstad said the purpose of the study is to determine the details of the operation, including track conditions, how many people are likely to ride the train, the management and governance structure, and exact route.

“We’re using a rail line that's already in existence, and looking at which portions of those tracks need upgrades and how much would those likely cost,” she said. It’s a good way to add value to a current piece of state-owned infrastructure, she continued.

Ulstad said public transportation can be a more flexible and affordable option than driving. “The train allows you to relax. You don't have to be behind the wheel. You're off the road, so you're not impacted by any crashes or road closures.”

The project’s public response survey is available on the North+South Rail project website. Ulstad said they’re looking for feedback to help them understand travel needs and preferences and ensure that the service is designed for the people who will use it.

She said public comments help their team as well as local representatives and policymakers understand what's important to residents.

“For me, getting to hear the stories from people within the communities along the route about how the train would improve their lives, their family's lives, has probably been my favorite part of working on this project,” Ulstad said.