Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Detroit to Canada near completion

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is approaching completion. The city’s newest international gateway will connect Detroit’s I-75 to Canada’s Highway 401 in Ontario, the site of the busiest commercial land border crossing between the two countries. The goal of the 1.6 mile span is to ease commuter congestion.

Chief relations officer Heather Grondin said they don’t have an official opening date, but the target window is early 2026.

Grondin said a crossing agreement document finalized between Canada and Michigan in 2012 outlined how the project would be delivered. “We were able to move forward and then start going through our public-private partnership procurement process,” she said.

“Canada is paying for the project, but it is jointly owned,” Grondin continued. “Michigan has had a key role throughout the construction of the project.”

According to Grondin, the bridge is connected, with all cables installed and the ports of entry fully constructed. She said they’re now focusing on testing the system and ensuring that everything is functioning properly.

Grondin said they’ve been working closely with Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to ensure their needs are understood. She said the current tensions between the two countries over tariffs and international relations haven’t slowed the project.

“Our mandate is to deliver this bridge, to get it done to ensure that it's safe and secure,” she said. “It's been, you know, work in progress for 25 years. The bridge is being built for a 125 year lifespan.”

Grondin said they’ve received positive feedback on the bridge. She said people loved the look of the bridge at night, and how it’s changing the skyline between Detroit and Windsor, Canada.

She added that residents and businesses are looking forward to more predictability when crossing the border. Grondin said time saved may lower fuel costs for consumers.

The Gordie Howe Bridge will also feature a multi-use, community-driven path meant for walking and biking. Grondin said the recreational tourism the path offers is a great opportunity to connect communities on both sides of the border.