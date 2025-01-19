A touch of Arctic cold to grip Michigan this week

Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to Michigan.

Frigid Arctic air is expected to settle over Michigan and much of the nation over the next few days.

Nathan Jeruzal is a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

He said to expect single digit highs during the day, sub-zero low temperatures at night and wind chills approaching 25 degrees below zero.

“That’s going to cause some issues for anybody that’s exposed to the elements for a period of time,” warned Jeruzal. “Maybe even over 15 minutes you can get frostbite that sets in there.”

Jeruzal said the brutally cold weather is expected to start to ease by Wednesday, with temperatures approaching 30 degrees by the end of the week.

As the frigid temperatures settle in, most Michiganders will rely on electric and natural gas companies to keep the heat on.

Consumers Energy spokesman Matt Johnson said the Jackson-based utility is ready.

“We have crews ready and stationed throughout the state who are always monitoring weather conditions,” said Johnson. “We have a daily weather update in which we’re making sure that we understand the impact of wind primarily has on the power lines and also that the cold can have.”

Meanwhile, Michiganders are being urged to take precautions as the bone-chilling temps roll in.

The Michigan State Police is urging Michiganders to limit their time outdoors as temperatures fall into the single digits.

If you must go out, the MSP says wear several layers of warm clothing and watch for signs of frostbite or hypothermia.

Numbness, loss of feeling, pale or waxy skin, especially on the face, fingers, and toes. Hypothermia symptoms: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech, or drowsiness.

