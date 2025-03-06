Intuitive Machines sends another probe to the moon, but can't stick the landing

Updated March 06, 2025 at 17:13 PM ET

A commercial lunar lander built by Intuitive Machines has landed on the moon for a second time. And, for a second time, it seems it may have tipped over.

The uncrewed Athena lander made an autonomous descent at Mons Mouton, a flat-topped mountain around 100 miles from the moon's south pole on schedule, at about 12:31 p.m. ET. The site is the farthest south of any lunar soft-landing.

Initially, mission control reported that it had powered down some flight systems and that the craft was generating solar power — a good sign. But it quickly became clear that not everything had gone according to plan. "I'm showing that we are sensing lunar acceleration," mission director Tim Crain told the Intuitive Machines team in mission control. "So we're on the surface, let's evaluate."

Hours later, at a NASA news conference, Intuitive Machine CEO Stephen Altemus broke the bad news.

"I do have to tell you that we do not believe we are in the correct attitude on the moon once again," he told reporters, referring to the craft's position.

"I don't have all the data yet to say exactly what the attitude of the vehicle is," he added.

Intuitive Machines is downloading photos from the lander and will also get images from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is circling the moon, in order to get a better idea of Athena's status, Altemus said.

Because of the vehicle's tilt, its ability to generate power would be limited, he said, resulting in an "off nominal" mission.

The solar-powered probe is a little over 15 feet tall, which according to the company is "roughly the height of a shorter adult giraffe." On board is a drill built by NASA that was expected to drill about three feet below the lunar surface to check for volatile compounds, including water.

Some craters near the south pole of the moon are in permanent shadow, and researchers believe there might be water ice hidden beneath the surface. That water would be essential for any future moon base, which would use it for drinking and as rocket fuel. Multiple nations are vying to be the first to the lunar south pole and lay claim to some of the water, if its there.

The Athena probe is designed to stay put once it lands, but it's carrying a number of little rovers designed to take a look around. One, called Grace, will hop across the lunar surface using a small rocket engine. Another small rover will attempt to drive autonomously around the lunar surface. Japan's Dymon Corp. has also included a tiny roly-poly little device called YAOKI, that will snap a few pictures.

Landing on the moon is difficult. Because it has no atmosphere, landers can't depend on parachutes or other passive equipment to slow their descent. On top of that, the distance from the moon to the earth makes human control impossible, so robotic probes must touch down autonomously. That means the probe must fire rocket engines in a precise sequence to steer its way past rocks, craters and other obstacles, in order to find a perfect landing site.

Adding to the difficulty is that commercial missions frequently operate on a lower budget in exchange for a higher risk of failure. That danger was apparent yesterday, when NASA said it had lost contact with another mission called Lunar Trailblazer that was sharing a ride with Athena to the moon.

Last year, Intuitive Machines became the first commercial mission to touch down on the lunar surface, but it wasn't a complete success. The probe misjudged its rate of descent and hit the moon hard, snapping a leg and tipping onto its side.

The Intuitive Machines landing comes less than a week after another company, Firefly Aerospace, made its first-ever successful landing on the lunar surface. Both missions are part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which is seeking to harness private industry to explore the moon.

