Who's in, who's out and who is Billboard's Woman of the Year? Find out in the quiz
This week marked the fifth birthday of the COVID pandemic, which absolutely no one wanted to celebrate with a Publix sheet cake and a party at an indoor trampoline park. You'll have to wait until next year, sweetie — Mommy's mutual funds have tanked.
We don't have any COVID anniversary questions, but if you've paid attention to international politics, you'll get at least three — yes, THREE! — questions right this time.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Loading...