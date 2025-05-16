© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
What Trump administration move puzzled scientists? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: Halle Berry, POTUS, Pope Leo.
This week's quiz features real-life alchemy, nudity bans, expensive gifts, curriculum changes, and the new pope. Good luck!

But wait, there's more: If you read the quiz and think, "I can do that better," now you can try. We're taking reader submissions for each week's bonus question. The submission form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 20.

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from May 12 through May 20.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR News Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.