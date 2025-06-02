Michigan Public Awards - 2025
These awards were received by Michigan Public in 2025 for coverage in 2024.
Michigan Association of Broadcasters - Broadcast Excellence Awards
Best in Category
- Featured Use of Medium: Can Hailey Lynch-Bastion play their way to winning the election for Grand Rapids mayor? (Dustin Dwyer)
- Marketing Materials and Promos: Michigan Public Rebrand (Michigan Public)
- Membership Appeal: Humanist Vibe (Michigan Public)
- Mini-Documentary or Series: It’s Just Politics (Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta)
- Music Feature or Special: Frontier Ruckus performs live on Stateside (Stateside)
- News Special or Public Affairs Program: The Bird Connection (Lester Graham and Rebecca Williams)
- Special Interest and Cultural Programming: The Dish (Mercedes Mejia and Ronia Cabansag)
- Use of Multiplatform Media - Programming Materials: Voter Voices (Jodi Westrick, Mia Goldstein, and Michigan Public)
- Use of Multiplatform Media - Promotional/Membership Materials: What the Vote? (Stateside, Digital Team)
Merit Awards
- Community Involvement: Issues & Ale: It’s Just Politics (Michigan Public)
- Mini-Documentary or Series: What the Vote? (Stateside Interns)
- Music Feature or Special: A reporter’s journey into what makes the “Motown Sound” special – and enduringly relevant (Sarah Cwiek)
- Newscast: Newscast 11.06.24 – 5:04 a.m. (Michigan Public)
- Spot News: Commencement at Michigan Stadium continues without pause despite protest (Tracy Samilton)
The Gracie Awards (National)
Best Local Public Media Host (Radio - Non-Commercial Local): April Baer
Wade McCree Advancement of Justice Award
Sarah Cwiek - A wrongful conviction, and a Detroit serial rapist who stayed free: Here's how it happened
Detroit SPJ Excellence in Journalism Awards
First Place Awards:
- Best Community/Local Reporting: Ronia Cabansag – Stateside Podcast: A bittersweet Ramadan for Sudanese Michiganders
- Best Environmental Reporting: Lester Graham – body of work
- Best Feature Reporting: Doug Tribou, Caoilinn Goss, Tyler Scott – Mornings in Michigan
- Best General News Reporting: Sarah Cwiek – The painful legacy of Detroit’s rape kit backlog
- Best Health Reporting: Kate Wells – body of work
- Best News/Public Affairs program: Stateside with April Baer
- Best News Special and Documentary: Lester Graham, Rebecca Williams – The Bird Connection
Second Place Award:
- Best Social Media Strategy: Paulette Parker, Ronia Cabansag, Adam Yahya Rayes – Hosted short-form videos
Fourth Place Award:
- Best Digital Media Presentation: Mia Goldstein, Jodi Westrick, Michigan Public Newsroom – Voter Voices
Finalist, Young Journalist of the Year: Adam Yahya Rayes
AAJA (Asian American Journalists Association) Excellence Awards (National Award)
- Student Excellence in Audio Storytelling Award: Zena Issa for her Stateside podcast segment “What the Vote?: Gen Z and the Uncommitted Movement.”
Honorable Mention Awards
- Excellence in Audio Storytelling, Long-form or Series Award: Ronia Cabansag for The Dish series
- Excellence in Video Storytelling, Social Award: , Ronia Cabansag for "The Dish visits Chef Jackie Marasigan of Adobo Boy"
Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.
- News Documentary: Lester Graham, Rebecca Williams and Vincent Duffy for “The Bird Connection: Change and decline in our world”
- Podcast: Zena Issa, Adan Tomas Quan, Aaron Bush, Ethan Meyers, Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso, Kalloli Bhatt and the Stateside staff for “What the vote?”