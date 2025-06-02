Michigan Public Awards - 2025

These awards were received by Michigan Public in 2025 for coverage in 2024.

Michigan Association of Broadcasters - Broadcast Excellence Awards

Best in Category



Merit Awards



The Gracie Awards (National)

Best Local Public Media Host (Radio - Non-Commercial Local): April Baer

Wade McCree Advancement of Justice Award

Sarah Cwiek - A wrongful conviction, and a Detroit serial rapist who stayed free: Here's how it happened

Detroit SPJ Excellence in Journalism Awards

First Place Awards:



Second Place Award:



Best Social Media Strategy: Paulette Parker, Ronia Cabansag, Adam Yahya Rayes – Hosted short-form videos

Fourth Place Award:



Best Digital Media Presentation: Mia Goldstein, Jodi Westrick, Michigan Public Newsroom – Voter Voices

Finalist, Young Journalist of the Year: Adam Yahya Rayes

AAJA (Asian American Journalists Association) Excellence Awards (National Award)



Student Excellence in Audio Storytelling Award: Zena Issa for her Stateside podcast segment “What the Vote?: Gen Z and the Uncommitted Movement.”

Honorable Mention Awards



Excellence in Audio Storytelling, Long-form or Series Award: Ronia Cabansag for The Dish series

Ronia Cabansag for Excellence in Video Storytelling, Social Award: , Ronia Cabansag for "The Dish visits Chef Jackie Marasigan of Adobo Boy"

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

