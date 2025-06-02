© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Michigan Public Awards - 2025

Michigan Public | By Lauren Ernst
Published June 2, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT

These awards were received by Michigan Public in 2025 for coverage in 2024.

Michigan Association of Broadcasters - Broadcast Excellence Awards

Best in Category

Merit Awards

The Gracie Awards (National)
Best Local Public Media Host (Radio - Non-Commercial Local): April Baer

Wade McCree Advancement of Justice Award
Sarah Cwiek - A wrongful conviction, and a Detroit serial rapist who stayed free: Here's how it happened

Detroit SPJ Excellence in Journalism Awards

First Place Awards:

Second Place Award:

  • Best Social Media Strategy: Paulette Parker, Ronia Cabansag, Adam Yahya Rayes – Hosted short-form videos

Fourth Place Award:

  • Best Digital Media Presentation: Mia Goldstein, Jodi Westrick, Michigan Public Newsroom – Voter Voices

Finalist, Young Journalist of the Year: Adam Yahya Rayes

AAJA (Asian American Journalists Association) Excellence Awards (National Award)

Honorable Mention Awards

Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.
station news
Lauren Ernst
Lauren Ernst is the Marketing & Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public, supporting media partnerships, pinch-hitting on graphic design, working on events, and more
