In Memoriam 2025: The Musicians We Lost
D'Angelo. Brian Wilson. Sly Stone. Maybe you read these names at the end of 2025 and remember a pang — the way your heart hurt upon hearing the news that these musicians had departed the mortal realm. But it's worth spending the time with that pain, and what comes after: a celebration of their lives and, more importantly, the music they left behind. That's what lives forever: the hooks, the solos, the grooves and the emotion they stir in us all.
What follows is a memorial to those music makers we lost in 2025, listed below in chronological order by the date they left us.
Wayne Osmond
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist for the family band The Osmonds
Aug. 28, 1951 — Jan. 1, 2025
Brenton Wood
The R&B and soul singer captured hearts with songs like "Gimme Little Sign" and "The Oogum Boogum Song"
July 26, 1941 — Jan. 3, 2025
Ed Askew
Idiosyncratic folk musician who released a cult classic in 1968, then returned just before the new millennium to put out a trove of touching, creative albums
April 23, 1905 — Jan. 4, 2025
Peter Yarrow
Best known as a member of the trio Peter, Paul and Mary, the folk musician was also convicted of a sexual offense against a minor
May 31, 1938 — Jan. 7, 2025
Sam Moore
In the duo Sam & Dave, he sang the high notes on 1960s hits like "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Comin' "
Oct. 12, 1935 — Jan. 10, 2025
Peter Forrest
Singer known as P. Fluid for the South Bronx rock band 24-7 Spyz
1960 — Jan. 13, 2025
Melba Montgomery
Known for her duets with George Jones and Gene Pitney, the country music singer gave every song she sang that extra something to fill your heart
Oct. 14, 1938 — Jan. 15, 2025
David Lynch
The filmmaker understood that the songs within a movie could be just as important as the images onscreen
Jan. 20, 1946 — Jan. 16, 2025
Toby Myers
Bassist for John Mellencamp and rock band Roadmaster
Sept. 26, 1949 — Jan. 16, 2025
Bob Perkins
The Philadelphia-born and raised DJ had an irresistible passion for jazz at WRTI and beyond
Dec. 6, 1933 — Jan. 19, 2025
Rich Hall
Heavy music bands like Converge, Botch and Isis found a champion in this independent New York booker and promoter
May 29, 1905 — Jan. 21, 2025
Garth Hudson
The multi-instrumentalist's churchy, post-psychedelic touch on the Lowrey organ and the clavinet gave The Band its signature sound
Aug. 2, 1937 — Jan. 21, 2025
Barry Michael Cooper
Music critic-turned-screenwriter whose credits include screenplays for Above the Rim and New Jack City along with naming the late-'80s R&B sub-genre New Jack Swing
June 12, 1958 — Jan. 21, 2025
Barry Goldberg
Keyboardist, songwriter and producer who worked with Percy Sledge, Bob Dylan and the Ramones
Dec. 25, 1941 — Jan. 22, 2025
Unk
The Atlanta rapper, producer and DJ helped launch snap music into the mainstream with "Walk it Out"
Nov. 28, 1981 — Jan. 24, 2025
Thabang Tabane
South African percussionist and inheritor of the malombo sound pioneered by his father, Dr. Philip Nchipi Tabane
Feb. 26, 1979 — Jan. 29, 2025
Marianne Faithfull
Forever associated with The Rolling Stones yet always her own voice, the uncompromising artist and icon's shapeshifting style spanned decades
Dec. 29, 1946 — Jan. 30, 2025
Susan Alcorn
First steeped in the country-western tradition, the pedal steel guitarist became a trenchant explorer of experimental and improvised music
April 4, 1953 — Jan. 31, 2025
Mike Ratledge
Founding member and keyboardist for the prog-rock band Soft Machine
May 6, 1943 — Feb. 5, 2025
Tommy Hunt
The American singer found early success as a member of The Flamingos, and then became a household name in the U.K.'s Northern Soul scene
June 18,1933 — Feb. 12, 2025
Chelsea Reject
Brooklyn-based rapper who made her mark on NYC's underground scene
April 8, 2003 — Feb. 13, 2025
Paquita la del Barrio
The Mexican singer could turn a litany of insults against a cheating lover into an empowerment anthem
April 2, 1947 — Feb. 17, 2025
Jerry Butler
Original lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions had dozens of hits after going solo
Dec. 8, 1939 — Feb. 20, 2025
Bill Fay
The English singer-songwriter's 1970s albums found fans in Julia Jacklin and Jeff Tweedy, which ignited a new era of appreciation for his cosmic yet gentle music and set the table for a handful of new albums in the 21st century
1943 — Feb. 22, 2025
Roberta Flack
Best known for "Killing Me Softly With His Song," Flack was an immaculate interpreter whose ability to tell her story through song allowed listeners to connect with their own
Feb. 10, 1937 — Feb. 24, 2025
David Johansen
The chameleonic and charismatic vocalist who fronted the New York Dolls and found solo success under the moniker Buster Poindexter
Jan. 9, 1950 — Feb. 28, 2025
Angie Stone
A pioneer of both hip-hop and neo-soul, the sultry singer was also an accomplished songwriter
Dec. 18, 1961 — March 1, 2025
Carl Dean
Dolly Parton's devoted husband of nearly 60 years avoided the spotlight, but was the inspiration for her timeless hit "Jolene"
July 20, 1942 — March 3, 2025
Jeff Runnings
Bassist and vocalist for the post-punk band For Against
April 22, 1963 — March 3, 2025
Roy Ayers
The vibraphonist, composer and jazz-funk pioneer behind "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," the song that helped to pioneer neo-soul and was sampled hundreds of times
Sept. 10, 1940 — March 4, 2025
Troy Seals
The Nashville session guitarist and songwriter's works were recorded by artists such as Joe Cocker, Nancy Sinatra, Hank Williams Jr. and Levon Helm
Nov. 16, 1938 — March 6, 2025
Brian James
The searing, frenetic guitarist who co-founded British punks The Damned
Feb. 18, 1951 — March 6, 2025
D'Wayne Wiggins
Founding member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!
Feb. 14, 1961 — March 7, 2025
Sofia Gubaidulina
An intellectually probing artist who fused sound and spirituality and one of the first modern women composers to reach international acclaim
Oct. 24, 1931 — March 13, 2025
Les Binks
In the late '70s, the drummer help to shape the faster side of metal on two crucial Judas Priest albums: Stained Class and Hell Bent for Leather
Aug. 8, 1951 — March 15, 2025
Jesse Colin Young
On The Youngbloods' "Get Together," his hopeful delivery embodied the song's optimism that peace and a brighter future were possible
Nov. 22, 1941 — March 16, 2025
Terry Manning
In a career spanning six decades, the producer and engineer worked on records by Isaac Hayes, ZZ Top, Shakira and the Staple Singers
Dec. 29, 1947 — March 25, 2025
Enrique Bátiz
Mexican conductor and prolific recording artist who founded the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México
May 4, 1942 — March 30, 2025
John Nelson
An American conductor who became the foremost interpreter of the extravagant music of French composer Hector Berlioz
Dec. 6, 1941 — March 31, 2025
Michael Hurley
Sometimes called the father of freak-folk, the charismatic storyteller lived and worked on his own terms
Dec. 20, 1941 — April 1, 2025
Amadou Bagayoko
One half of the husband-and-wife duo Amadou & Mariam, the guitarist made joyous Malian music to promote peace in their homeland and around the world
Oct. 24, 1954 — April 4, 2025
Dave Allen
His funky, buoyant bass lines gave Gang of Four's jagged and crispy post-punk just the right amount of groove
Dec. 23, 1955 — April 5, 2025
Clem Burke
More than just a drummer, he was the backbone of Blondie, diversifying his style throughout the band's long, winding career
Nov. 24, 1954 — April 6, 2025
Al Barile
Founding guitarist of the Boston hardcore band SSD
Oct. 4, 1961 — April 6, 2025
Max Romeo
Roots reggae singer whose mid-1970s albums, Revelation Time and War Ina Babylon, extolled Rastafarianism and dug into Jamaican politics
Nov. 22, 1944 — April 11, 2025
Roy Thomas Baker
Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" perhaps would not be the operatic rock masterpiece it is without the skills of this English producer
Nov. 10, 1946 — April 12, 2025
Francis Davis
An eminent and award-winning jazz critic who saw through fads and wrote sharply about classic albums
Aug. 30, 1946 — April 14, 2025
Jed the Fish
The KROQ DJ helped to shape alternative radio in the 1980s and '90s
July 15, 1955 — April 14, 2025
Joel Krosnick
Juilliard String Quartet's widely respected cellist for more than four decades
April 3, 1941 — April 15, 2025
Mac Gayden
The Nashville guitarist can be heard on Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde, but his songwriting legacy lives on in "Everlasting Love," which has been covered by Gloria Estefan, U2 and Jamie Cullum
June 5, 1941 — April 16, 2025
David Briggs
The keyboardist and producer worked with Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson
March 16, 1943 — April 22, 2025
David Thomas
The leader — and only constant member — of the defiantly original post-punk band Pere Ubu
June 14, 1953 — April 23, 2025
Richard Wernick
A Pulitzer Prize-winning composer who and influential educator who developed a unique and uncompromising artistic style
Jan. 16, 1934 — April 25, 2025
Rigmor Newman
The Swedish-born, New York-based manager and concert promoter was a behind-the-scenes figure in jazz
May 9, 1938 — April 26, 2025
Andy Bey
The jazz singer haunted the periphery of American song with his magnetically expressive voice, ranging from a foghorn baritone to a tender falsetto
Oct. 28, 1939 — April 26, 2025
Mike Peters
Coming from the British punk underground, the inspiring frontman of '80s rock group The Alarm performed with an arena-level energy
Feb. 25, 1959 — April 29, 2025
Joe Louis Walker
The blues guitarist knew and respected tradition, but wrote songs that spoke to the current day
Dec. 25, 1949 — April 30, 2025
Jill Sobule
In confessional songs that sparkled with irony and humor, the singer-songwriter found most success with "I Kissed a Girl," one of the first openly gay anthems
Jan. 16, 1959 — May 1, 2025
Glen Thrasher
The zine maker and WREK DJ made space for the weird and far-out within Atlanta's underground music scene
July 1, 1959 — May 3, 2025
James Baker
Drummer for Australian rock and punk bands The Scientists, Hoodoo Gurus and The Victims
1954 — May 6, 2025
Johnny Parth
Founder of Document Records, which rescued early 20th century jazz, blues and gospel recordings
Jan. 11, 1930 — May 8, 2025
Yasunao Tone
The Tokyo-born, New York-based composer pushed the limits of experimental music, turning compact discs into instruments of noise
March 31, 1935 — May 12, 2025
Charles Strouse
Broadway composer and creator of the hit musicals Bye Bye Birdie, Applause and Annie
June 7, 1928 — May 15, 2025
James Lowe
The Electric Prunes frontman sang over the fuzzy guitar tones of the band's 1966 hit "I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)," which became known as the opening track to the influential psychedelic rock box set Nuggets
March 5, 1943 — May 22, 2025
Guy Klucevsek
There's more to the accordion than just polka, and this New Yorker applied his virtuosic skills to avant-garde music
Feb. 26, 1947 — May 22, 2025
Dan Storper
Putamayo World Music, the record label he founded in 1993, exposed a global audience to farflung scenes and styles through its ubiquitous compilation CDs
May 20, 1951 — May 22, 2025
Daniel Williams
Former drummer for the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada
Dec. 12, 1985 — May 22, 2025
Dave Shapiro
Onetime pop-punk musician turned label owner and co-founder of the agency Sound Talent Group
Jan. 1983 — May 22, 2025
Sacha Jenkins
A journalist whose spirit and smarts were a beacon to smart-alecks during hip-hop's golden era and an example to music lovers of all kinds for the next 30 years
Aug. 22, 1971 — May 23, 2025
Foday Musa Suso
A master of the kora, the Gambian musician was an ambassador for West African music, performing with the likes of Herbie Hancock and Philip Glass
Feb. 18, 1950 — May 25, 2025
Al Foster
Behind the kit for Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins and more, his superbly alert and flexible drumming formed a swirling current in modern jazz for more than 60 years
Jan. 18, 1943 — May 28, 2025
Per Nørgård
A composer who carved a singular, commanding path in Danish contemporary music
July 13, 1932 — May 28, 2025
Alf Clausen
The Simpsons composer understood that every action and emotion deserves a musical cue that drives the story, whether it's a Broadway-style showtune, a smokey backroom jazz jam or a silly yet seriously-written musical parody
March 28, 1941 — May 29, 2025
Wayne Lewis
Singer and keyboard player for Atlantic Starr, the R&B group that released the 1987 slow jam classic "Always"
April 13, 1957 — June 5, 2025
Billy Jones
After the early 2000s indie-rock boom, the booker and promoter helped to keep the New York music scene alive, opening the beloved venue Baby's All Right
Oct. 2, 1979 — June 7, 2025
Sly Stone
An icon and an iconoclast, the funk visionary's music with the Family Stone spoke across race, style and generations
March 15, 1943 — June 9, 2025
Jonathan Mayers
A founder of the Bonnaroo and Outside Land festivals, he brought fans to a Tennessee farm and Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
May 27, 1905 — June 10, 2025
Jack Kleinsinger
Creator of Highlights in Jazz, the New York concert series
Aug. 1, 1936 — June 11, 2025
Brian Wilson
A genius in the recording studio who struggled in the world outside, The Beach Boys' founder imagined one through music
June 20, 1942 — June 11, 2025
Douglas McCarthy
Vocalist and founding member of industrial group Nitzer Ebb
Sept. 1, 1966 — June 11, 2025
Ananda Lewis
In the late '90s, the MTV VJ hosted Total Request Live and Hot Zone
March 21, 1973 — June 11, 2025
Louis Moholo-Moholo
An explosive and inventive jazz drummer from South Africa who performed with The Blue Notes, Brotherhood of Breath and Assagai
March 10, 1940 — June 13, 2025
Dave Scott
With no formal training, the basketball player-turned-hip-hop-choreographer, worked on TV, movies and video games and with stars like Bow Wow
Aug. 15, 1972 — June 16, 2025
Alfred Brendel
A cerebral, lucid Austrian pianist who focused on the classics
Jan. 5, 1931 — June 17, 2025
Rebekah Del Rio
In front of a red velvet curtain, her Spanish-language performance of Roy Orbison's "Crying" soundtracked a captivating emotional moment in David Lynch's 2001 film Mulholland Drive
July 10, 1967 — June 23, 2025
John Conklin
Highly conceptual yet playful set designer for the New York City Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, the San Francisco Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival
June 22, 1937 — June 24, 2025
Lalo Schifrin
The Argentine composer scored more than 100 films and TV shows, including the immortal, propulsive theme for Mission: Impossible
June 21, 1932 — June 26, 2025
Roger Martinez
Wild and controversial frontman for the Christian thrash metal band Vengeance Rising
Dec. 14, 1962 — June 26, 2025
Stuart Burrows
The Welsh lyric tenor made his mark singing Mozart at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, at the Royal Opera House in London and on the BBC
Feb. 7, 1933 — June 29, 2025
Mark Snow
Laden with spooky atmosphere, the film and TV composer's X-Files theme chilled your bones before each episode
Aug. 26, 1946 — July 4, 2025
Dave Cousins
The founder and frontman of Strawbs steered the English group through its folk- and progressive-rock eras
Jan. 7, 1940 — July 13, 2025
Connie Francis
The 1950s and '60s pop singer sold over 40 million records before she was 25, but her life was touched by tragedy
Dec. 12, 1937 — July 16, 2025
Gary Karr
Double bass virtuoso who dared to make his hulking instrument a solo star
Nov. 20, 1941 — July 16, 2025
Alan Bergman
With his wife Marilyn, the lyricist penned theme songs for The Way We Were and "The Windmills of Your Mind," featured in The Thomas Crown Affair
Sept. 11, 1925 — July 17, 2025
Roger Norrington
English conductor known for performances that adhered to historical accuracy
March 16, 1934 — July 18, 2025
David Rendall
English tenor who performed at the Royal Opera House and the Metropolitan Opera
Oct. 11, 1948 — July 21, 2025
Chuck Mangione
The flugelhorn player cut an unforgettable figure in American culture, one that stretched well beyond the jazz world
Nov. 29, 1940 — July 22, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne
Black Sabbath's Prince of Darkness taught us to lean into our anger, confusion and depravity ... and bang our heads along the way
Dec. 3, 1948 — July 22, 2025
Michael Ochs
If you ever worry about stacks of photographs and memorabilia taking up space, just remember that this rock archivist's collection fueled decades worth of galleries and reissue efforts
Feb. 27, 1943 — July 23, 2025
Cleo Laine
From gravelly low notes to keening ethereal sounds, the jazz and pop singer boasted a four-octave range
Oct. 28, 1927 — July 24, 2025
Tommy McLain
Only in Louisiana could someone mix rock, R&B, zydeco and country to make a stew so sweet and rollicking — he was the king of swamp pop
March 15, 1940 — July 24, 2025
Tom Lehrer
A musical satirist who used his elite education, piano skills and sharp wit to take on religion, environmental disaster and the threats of the cold war
April 9, 1928 — July 26, 2025
Michael Lydon
Music journalist and a founding editor of Rolling Stone
Sept. 14, 1942 — July 30, 2025
David F. Gibson
Drummer behind a starry array of big bands
March 7, 1953 — July 30, 2025
Flaco Jimenez
Master of the Tex-Mex accordion whose tradition-drenched sound came to define conjunto or Tejano music of South Texas
March 11, 1939 — July 31, 2025
Erik Wunder
A pillar of American extreme metal through his band Cobalt who was also at home in folk in the acoustic Man's Gin
March 7, 1983 — July 31, 2025
Jeannie Seely
The country singer appeared on the Grand Ole Opry more times than any other performer
July 6, 1940 — Aug. 1, 2025
Jane Morgan
A bilingual American singer who first found fame in Parisian nightclubs, then back home in the United States
May 3, 1924 — Aug. 4, 2025
Terry Reid
Nicknamed "Superlungs," he turned down chances to sing for Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, but the British songwriter's solo career yielded lesser-known classics
Nov. 13, 1949 — Aug. 4, 2025
Nancy King
Sporting rose-colored glasses, the jazz singer kept a low profile, but her voice — particular her scatting skills — was impressive and unpredictable
June 15, 1940 — Aug. 5, 2025
Eddie Palmieri
The bandleader and pianist's pounding rhythms forged a new style for Latin music
Dec. 15, 1936 — Aug. 6, 2025
Bobby Whitlock
Keyboardist for Derek and the Dominos
March 18, 1948 — Aug. 10, 2025
Sheila Jordan
Sought out by the likes of Charlie Parker and Charles Mingus, her voice was unlike any other
Nov. 18, 1928 — Aug. 11, 2025
Joe Hickerson
For more than three decades, the Library of Congress archivist worked to preserve America's collection of folk music
Oct. 20, 1935 — Aug. 17, 2025
Ronny Whyte
New York cabaret singer and pianist
May 12, 1937 — Aug. 19, 2025
Brent Hinds
In the metal band Mastodon, the guitarist and vocalist wove together complex riffs and epic storytelling
Jan. 16, 1974 — Aug. 20, 2025
Tom Shipley
One half of the folk-rock duo Brewer & Shipley, whose cheeky "One Toke Over the Line" became a hit in 1971
April 1, 1941 — Aug. 24, 2025
Jim Kimball
Drummer for the punk and noise-rock bands Laughing Hyenas, Mule and The Jesus Lizard
Feb. 2, 1966 — Aug. 27, 2025
Rodion Shchedrin
Soviet era composer of opera, ballet and symphonic works
Dec. 16, 1932 — Aug. 29, 2025
Mark Volman
Founding member of The Turtles who sang harmonies on "Happy Together," but also joined Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention
April 19, 1947 — Sept. 5, 2025
Bruce Loose
Vocalist for Flipper, whose chaotic brand of punk rock inspired a young Kurt Cobain
June 6, 1959 — Sept. 5, 2025
Allen Blickle
Original drummer for the metal band Baroness
March 8, 1983 — Sept. 5, 2025
Christoph Von Dohnányi
Longtime conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra known for his illuminating and intellectual approach to music
Sept. 8, 1929 — Sept. 6, 2025
Rick Davies
In the British rock band Supertramp, the keyboardist's baritone contrasted with that of his fellow founder Roger Hodgson on hits "Give A Little Bit" and "The Logical Song"
July 22, 1944 — Sept. 6, 2025
Bobby Hart
With Tommy Boyce, the songwriting duo crafted hits like "Last Train to Clarksville" for The Monkees, a made-for-TV band that became a real band
Feb. 18, 1939 — Sept. 10, 2025
Hermeto Pascoal
The prolific Brazilian composer created magical sounds from unusual places
June 22, 1936 — Sept. 13, 2025
Akiko Tsuruga
The Japanese-born jazz organist had sturdy rhythmic command and soulful melodic flair, making her a leading instrumentalist of her generation
Sept. 1, 1967 — Sept. 13, 2025
Tomas Lindberg
Vocalist for Swedish death metal band At the Gates
Oct. 16, 1972 — Sept. 16, 2025
JD Twitch
Scottish DJ, producer, label owner and half of the electronic duo Optimo
March 2, 1968 — Sept. 19, 2025
Sonny Curtis
Prolific songwriter behind such enduring hits as "I Fought the Law" and "Love is All Around"
May 9, 1937 — Sept. 19, 2025
Danny Thompson
English double bassist, a founder of Pentangle, who worked with Kate Bush, John Martyn and Roy Orbison
April 4, 1939 — Sept. 23, 2025
Chris Dreja
The rhythm guitarist provided a foundation for The Yardbirds, the rock band he co-founded
Nov. 11, 1946 — Sept. 25, 2025
Jim McNeely
Pianist who composed and played with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra
May 18, 1949 — Sept. 26, 2025
Soo Catwoman
A punk fashion icon whose spiked-up cat ear hairstyle could be found in zines and documentaries
Oct. 24, 1954 — Sept. 30, 2025
Ken Parker
Luthier who built innovative guitars played by the likes of Joni Mitchell and Trent Reznor
Aug. 25, 1952 — Oct. 5, 2025
John Lodge
Understated bassist and co-vocalist in The Moody Blues
July 20, 1943 — Oct. 10, 2025
Roberta Alexander
With a shimmering voice, she was a leading soprano at the Metropolitan Opera for a decade
March 3, 1949 — Oct. 14, 2025
D'Angelo
The visionary R&B singer spent much of his career wrestling with the scrutiny his outsized genius focused upon him
Feb. 11, 1974 — Oct. 14, 2025
Ace Frehley
A founding member of KISS who played fiery lead guitar during the band's 1970s heyday and had a solo hit with "New York Groove"
April 27, 1951 — Oct. 16, 2025
Sam Rivers
Bassist and founding member of Limp Bizkit
Sept. 2, 1977 — Oct. 18, 2025
Anthony Jackson
A pioneer of the six-string bass, his versatile playing can be heard on hundreds of albums, from O'Jays and Roberta Flack to Chaka Khan and Hiromi
June 23, 1952 — Oct. 19, 2025
David Ball
Behind the synths, the English producer crafted the flamboyant and seductive sound of Soft Cell
May 3, 1959 — Oct. 22, 2025
Mtulazaji "P.E.A.C.E." Davis
A founding member of the Los Angeles hip-hop group Freestyle Fellowship
June 15, 1974 — Oct. 24, 2025
Benita Valente
Hardworking and virtuosic soprano based out of Philadelphia
Oct. 19, 1934 — Oct. 24, 2025
Jack DeJohnette
One of the most daring and dynamic jazz drummers of the last 60 years, with a loose-limbed yet exacting beat that propelled a limitless range of adventurous music
Aug. 9, 1942 — Oct. 26, 2025
Adrian Maben
Director of Pink Floyd's 1972 concert film Live at Pompeii
1942 — Oct. 28, 2025
Pierre Robert
Beloved rock and roll DJ for WMMR in Philadelphia for over four decades
Aug. 1955 — Oct. 29, 2025
Archie Fisher
Scottish folk musician and host of BBC Radio's Travelling Folk
Oct. 23, 1939 — Nov. 1, 2025
Lô Borges
The singer-songwriter co-founded the Clube da Esquina collective with his brother Márcio and Milton Nascimento, pioneering a genre-agnostic movement that spread beyond Brazil
Jan. 10, 1952 — Nov. 2, 2025
Donna Jean Godchaux
Before she sang with the Grateful Dead, the Alabama native could be heard on Percy Sledge and Elvis Presley hits
Aug. 22, 1947 — Nov. 2, 2025
Joseph Byrd
Composer whose playful and daring 1960s band The United States of America fused psychedelic rock and avant-garde electronics
Dec. 19, 1937 — Nov. 2, 2025
Jeff Hannusch
Music journalist who chronicled New Orleans R&B, most notably in his books I Hear You Knockin and The Soul of New Orleans
Aug. 31, 1954 — Nov. 11, 2025
Cleto Escobedo III
Leader of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night house band
Aug. 23, 1966 — Nov. 11, 2025
Todd Snider
For over three decades, the singer-songwriter helped shape alt-country music and the East Nashville scene
Oct. 11, 1966 — Nov. 14, 2025
Jean-Claude Éloy
French composer who studied with 20th century masters and found his sound in electroacoustics
June 15, 1938 — Nov. 19, 2025
Gary "Mani" Mounfield
Sometimes the best parts of Stone Roses and Primal Scream songs were his powerful and playful bass lines
Nov. 16, 1962 — Nov. 20, 2025
Leon Bates
Philadelphia born and raised, he was a celebrated Black classical pianist whose talent took him to concert halls around the world
Nov. 3, 1949 — Nov. 21, 2025
Jimmy Cliff
The Jamaican musician whose hit theme from, and lead role in, the 1972 film The Harder They Come helped propel reggae into the international spotlight
July 30, 1944 — Nov. 24, 2025
Steve Cropper
The soulful guitarist behind Booker T. and the M.G.'s, and co-writer of hits like "Green Onions" and "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay"
Oct. 21, 1941 — Dec. 3, 2025
Rafael Ithier
The salsa legend spent more than six decades turning El Gran Combo into one of the premier salsa institutions of Latin America and beyond
Aug. 29, 1926 — Dec. 6, 2025
Martin Parr
British photographer whose images appeared on releases by Blur, Richard Hawley and Madness
May 23, 1952 — Dec. 6, 2025
Jubilant Sykes
American baritone whose repertoire spanned opera, pop, musicals and gospel music
Sept. 17, 1954 — Dec. 8, 2025
Raul Malo
Leader of the country band The Mavericks and one of the most recognizable voices in roots music
Aug. 7, 1965 — Dec. 8, 2025
Brent McLachlan
Drummer for the noise-rock band Bailter Space
Aug. 6, 1961 — Dec. 11, 2025
Carl Carlton
American R&B singer of the enduring hits "Everlasting Love" and "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)"
May 21, 1952 — Dec. 14, 2025
Joe Ely
The Texas troubadour co-founded The Flatlanders and performed with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and The Clash
Feb. 9, 1947 — Dec. 15, 2025
Chris Rea
English blues-rock singer and guitarist with with a distinctive slide style and a string of U.K. hits in the late 1980s
March 4, 1951 — Dec. 22, 2025
Will Chase, Greta Pittenger and Zazil Davis-Vazquez contributed research to support this story. Tom Huizenga contributed text. Jacob Ganz and Hazel Cills edited.
