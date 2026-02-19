U.K.'s ex-Prince Andrew is released after his arrest over Epstein revelations

Updated February 19, 2026 at 4:31 PM EST

LONDON — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the British former prince, was released Thursday after spending the day in police custody in an investigation into whether he sent sensitive government information to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police arrested Mountbatten-Windsor on "suspicion of misconduct in public office" and searched his addresses in the counties of Berkshire and Norfolk, England. Late Thursday, the police said they concluded the searches and released the suspect but he was still under investigation.

The police identified him only as a man in his 60s from Norfolk, England. His brother King Charles III confirmed it was the former prince in a public statement pledging his support and cooperation with the investigation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," Charles said in the statement.

News photographs showed cars arriving at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk early Thursday, the morning of Mountbatten-Windsor's 66th birthday.

Peter Nicholls / Getty Images / Getty Images Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen in the back seat of a vehicle, returning after leaving police custody, following his arrest on Thursday, in Sandringham, Norfolk, England. Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following police investigation into the recently release Epstein files.

Later, photos showed a distressed-looking former prince hunched in the back seat of a car, being driven away from the police station in eastern England.

Thames Valley Police, which serves areas west of London, said last week it was examining allegations that the then-prince sent confidential trade reports to Epstein during Andrew's time as the U.K.'s international trade envoy.

King Charles stripped his brother of his royal title and evicted him from his residence last year over his friendship with the late sex offender.

The former prince has admitted having ties to the disgraced business mogul and settled a lawsuit with one of Epstein's underage victims, but he has previously strenuously denied any wrongdoing on any matters related to Epstein.

In a police statement Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

