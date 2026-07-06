How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration. Due to system constraints, please submit it as the first page of your resume in a single document. Your cover letter should be no more than one page and should:

Briefly explain your interest in the position.

Describe how your background aligns with the required qualifications.

Apply online here.

Questions about the position may be directed to talent.acquisition@umich.edu.

Position Summary

The Membership Data Analyst is responsible for the technical execution and integrity of data operations across two critical systems: Michigan Public's CRM (Allegiance Fundraising) and U-M's Blackbaud CRM (DART). This role ensures accurate and reliable data translation between these systems, keeping membership data consistent, timely, and ready for use.

Reporting to the Membership Manager, the Analyst owns CRM functions, campaign list management, and routine system outputs, keeping data accurate, timely, and ready for use across direct mail, email, on-air, and emerging fundraising campaigns.

As this person grows into the role, they will contribute beyond the core data operations, helping identify areas of the membership program that are not fully optimized, supporting colleagues with limited technical backgrounds, and surfacing new opportunities to strengthen donor engagement and program performance.

This is a technically focused role for someone who is detail-oriented, data-savvy, and takes ownership of recurring processes with minimal oversight.

This is an onsite position and requires in-person training. A hybrid schedule may be determined upon discretion of the hiring manager.

Responsibilities

Execute daily and monthly data operations including gift imports, renewal files, suppression lists, thank you lists, and end-of-month functions.

Develop and execute complex queries and programmatic logic to integrate and analyze CRM export data.

Create and manage marketing efforts per campaign specifications and timelines.

Pull and manage data lists for fund drives and internal stakeholder requests.

As familiarity with systems and fundraising processes develops, help identify areas of the membership operation that are not fully optimized and recommend practical solutions.

Translate data insights into clear guidance for non-technical colleagues to help surface new opportunities to strengthen donor engagement.

Confirm and troubleshoot routine system outputs including pledge reminders, premium fulfillment, and gift acknowledgments.

Maintain data hygiene standards across the membership CRM including biographic, demographic, and transactional data by conducting data audits, integrity checks, and cleanup projects.

Support documentation of recurring data processes and standard operating procedures.

Run and distribute reports on schedule.

Manage recurring processes independently with minimal oversight.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree, or 4 years of relevant experience.

Experience administering or managing a CRM database.

Experience writing SQL (or equivalent) queries for data extraction and analysis.

Experience with data integration between multiple systems.

Experience using Microsoft Excel for data manipulation and reporting.

Experience identifying and resolving data discrepancies.

Experience conducting data audits, integrity checks, and cleanup projects.

Experience managing campaign or marketing data operations (e.g., list pulls, suppression, segmentation for direct mail and email).

Preferred Qualifications

Allegiance Fundraising experience.

DART (Blackbaud) CRM experience.

Familiarity with direct mail, email, and emerging digital fundraising campaign operations.

Experience in the nonprofit sector.

Additional Information

Salary Range

$55,000 -$65,000

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future.

Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Public EEO Statement

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants, including protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.