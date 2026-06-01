© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

4th World Congress on Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

4th World Congress on Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

citechseries extends a warm invitation to join us at the upcoming "4th World Congress on Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation" (WCPR 2027), which will take place as a hybrid event in Barcelona, Spain, from March 18-19, 2027.

This HYBRID EVENT allows you to participate in person at Barcelona, Spain, or virtually from your home or workplace.

This conference will revolve around the theme “Exploring Progress and Developments to Enhance Physical Medicine Research."

WCPR 2027 conference aims to foster discussions on pivotal professional matters within the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Practical applications and evidence-based interventions will be examined, with plenary talks, keynote sessions, and oral and poster presentations designed to emphasize the significance of communication, collaboration, and interdisciplinary teamwork in delivering rehabilitation services. The patient's perspective, a crucial aspect, will be deeply integrated into the scientific program.

The conference will serve as a global platform for physiotherapists and rehabilitation professionals to come together and exchange insights in education, research, and clinical practice. In particular, advancements in biomedicine and assistive technologies for individuals with disabilities will be highlighted as key breakthroughs.

Your participation will contribute significantly to shaping the future direction of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Four Points by Sheraton Barcelona Diagonal
649$
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 18 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Scitechseries Publishing Limited
2045874848
elenaedward024@gmail.com
https://www.scitechseries.com/european-dentistry

Artist Group Info

laura greene
lauragreene045@gmail.com
https://www.scitechseries.com/physical-medicine
Four Points by Sheraton Barcelona Diagonal
Av. Diagonal, 161, 163, Sant Martí, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona, 08018
+44 2045874848
physicalmedicine@scitechconference.com
https://www.scitechseries.com/physical-medicine