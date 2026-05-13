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A2 Artoberfest

A2 Artoberfest

A2 Artoberfest is a celebration of the arts in Downtown Ann Arbor. The event stretches across Ann Street and North Fourth Ave. from Huron into the charming Kerrytown area. This intimate and rich celebration of the arts will feature 90 jury-selected artists, live entertainment, food vendors, art activities, and several adult beverage offerings. Sip, shop, and savor the beautiful fall weather, talented artisans, and wonderful tunes. Get creative with several local partners bringing you hands-on art-making activities to this fun and festive event!

Downtown Ann Arbor
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Guild of Artists & Artisans
7346623382
info@theguild.org
https://www.theguild.org
Downtown Ann Arbor
TheAnnArborArtFair.com