Historical Speaker Series: Albert Kahn and Packard's Investors

Discover how renowned architect Albert Kahn's relationships with the influential leaders behind Packard helped shape Detroit's automotive legacy.

Presented by John Cole, Treasurer of the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation Board, this engaging program explores the people and partnerships behind one of America's most iconic automakers. Drawing on decades at Albert Kahn Associates and his leadership with the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation, Cole offers a unique perspective on the architect and the influential figures who helped shape an industry.