Experience the 2026 Ann Arbor Art Fair, the nation’s largest juried art event, returning to downtown Ann Arbor from July 16–18, 2026. This beloved Midwest tradition transforms 30 city blocks into a vibrant showcase of creativity, featuring nearly 1,000 juried artists, interactive art-making spaces, and live demonstrations.

Beyond the exceptional art, visitors can enjoy:

Live Entertainment: Three dedicated music stages will feature local and regional talent throughout the fair.

Culinary Delights: A variety of dining options, from local restaurant pop-ups to the Original Culinary Arts Gallery, which features Zingerman’s tastings and demonstrations.

Family-Friendly Fun: Inclusive activities include the Mini Sensory Zone, the Kids Collectors Club, and live 3D chalk art by David Zinn.

Community Spirit: Opportunities to support local small businesses through street-side storefronts and the Marketplace’s annual Bargain Days.

Whether you’re an avid art collector or looking for a weekend of community fun, the Ann Arbor Art Fair offers a unique celebration of creativity for all ages.