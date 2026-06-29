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Crafting the Sky: Art Fair Edition

Crafting the Sky: Art Fair Edition

Astronomical images are science—and art. Learn how photographers, artists, and scientists work together to interpret the universe. Then, create your own 3D models from images taken through Observatory telescopes. Part of the Imagining the Cosmos series. Free, open to all.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/