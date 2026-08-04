Don't Tell the President: The Best, Worst, and Mostly Untold Stories from Presidential Advance

Jean Becker and Tom Collamore, both former staffers to President George H. W. Bush, bring together the most harrowing and hilarious stories behind presidential events over the past sixty years, detailing the art of preparation that goes into these delicate, high stress operations and revealing how they have often been one step away from disaster. “Don’t Tell the President” brings together the uproarious chaos of Veep and the grandeur of The West Wing.

Reception and book signing to follow.