Fashion for a Future 2026 is an inspiring evening celebrating hope, resilience, and the power of community while raising funds to support single mothers across West Michigan.

Hosted by Hope for Single Moms, the event will honor graduates of Hope for Single Moms and Hope Workforce Institute who are pursuing college degrees, career training, and new opportunities to build brighter futures for themselves and their children.

The evening features an elegant fashion show, dinner, live entertainment, a silent auction, and powerful stories of transformation. Proceeds help provide career education, workforce training, mentoring, childcare assistance, transportation support, and other resources that empower single mothers to achieve lasting financial independence.

Whether you're passionate about strengthening families, supporting education, or giving back to your community, Fashion for a Future offers an unforgettable evening where fashion meets purpose.

Thursday, October 22, 2026

6:00–9:00 PM

The Goei Center

3575 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and reserved tables are available through the event website.