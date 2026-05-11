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Marigolds & Madder Root ~ A Natural Dye Workshop

Marigolds & Madder Root ~ A Natural Dye Workshop

Join The Natural Dye Company at Waterloo Historical Society and spend the afternoon making something beautiful from nature. You'll learn how to dye textiles using two plants you can grow right in your garden -- marigolds and madder root -- and walk away with a one-of-a-kind naturally dyed textile.

Choose your canvas: a silk scarf or cotton bandana. We'll start by dyeing our textile in a golden yellow marigold dye bath, then use a shibori-inspired resist technique to create a simple pattern. Finally, our textiles will go into a rich, red madder root dye bath, creating a bright and vibrant contrast against the yellow. Every piece will be unique!

This workshop is not particularly messy, but you are welcome to bring your own smock or apron. Children are welcomed to register, but must be accompanied by an adult. If you are accompanying a registered child and would like to make a naturally dyed textile of your own, please register yourself as well. No experience necessary, and beginners are encouraged to register.

Waterloo Farm Museum
$35
12:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Natural Dye Company
hello@thenaturaldyecompany.com
https://thenaturaldyecompany.square.site/
Waterloo Farm Museum
13493 Waterloo Munith Rd
Grass Lake, Michigan 49240
804-596-2254
info@wahs-mi.org
https://www.waterloofarmmuseum.org/