Motor City Comic Con Tickets On Sale Now!

Motor City Comic Con (MC3), which runs each Spring and Fall, is Michigan’s largest and longest running pop culture convention. The event which began in 1989, will be taking place November 13-15, 2026 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace, previously the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. Motor City Comic Con is known as one of the premier conventions in the United States and the ultimate destination for all things pop culture, entertainment, and the celebration of creativity.

Motor City Comic Con is pleased to announce Jake Weary and Shawn Hatosy as their first celebrity guests for the Fall 2026 show.

Additional celebrity guests, comic guests, exhibitors, and events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com

Motor City Comic Con Prices & Packages

All tickets and wristbands can be purchased online at www.MotorCityComicCon.com

*Additional processing fees will apply at checkout.

Motor City Comic Con will be taking place Friday, November 13 – Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Vibe Credit Union Showplace, previously the Suburban Collection Showplace

46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, Michigan.

Friday, November 13, 2026 – 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday, November 14, 2026 – 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday, November 15, 2026 – 10:00am – 5:00pm

Follow Motor City Comic Con:

Facebook: @MotorCityComicCon

Instagram and Twitter: @MotCityComicCon

Tickets for Motor City Comic Con are now available online at www.MotorCityComicCon.com.