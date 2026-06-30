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Responsible AI & Dark Money

Responsible AI & Dark Money

Breakout Groups Write Policy Planks
PLANKS NOT PLATITUDES

We will break out into round table, discussion groups. Tables will have notetakers summarize positions taken by each table with a call to action.

AADL, Pittsfield

The Community Room at the Pittsfield Library can accommodate up to 35 people.

Suggested reading:
MAGNIFICA HUMANITAS (https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/encyclicals/documents/20260515-magnifica-humanitas.html) by Pope Leo XIV
What is responsible AI (https://verdantdata.io/what-is-responsible-ai/) by DrRon Suarez
Consider using hand gestures (https://rimarchevole.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/owsstructure.pdf) for facilitating progress and inclusivity, to enable more participatory input during a limited time frame.

Ann Arbor District Library, Pittsfield
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dr Ron Suarez
3038423923
ron@bif.email
Broadband Institute Foundation

Artist Group Info

Ron Suarez
renuka@bif.email
Ann Arbor District Library, Pittsfield
2359 Oak Valley Dr.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
7342393836
ron@bif.email
https://aadl.org/aboutus/pittsfield