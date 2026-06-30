Responsible AI & Dark Money

Breakout Groups Write Policy Planks

PLANKS NOT PLATITUDES

We will break out into round table, discussion groups. Tables will have notetakers summarize positions taken by each table with a call to action.

AADL, Pittsfield

The Community Room at the Pittsfield Library can accommodate up to 35 people.

Suggested reading:

MAGNIFICA HUMANITAS (https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/encyclicals/documents/20260515-magnifica-humanitas.html) by Pope Leo XIV

What is responsible AI (https://verdantdata.io/what-is-responsible-ai/) by DrRon Suarez

Consider using hand gestures (https://rimarchevole.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/owsstructure.pdf) for facilitating progress and inclusivity, to enable more participatory input during a limited time frame.