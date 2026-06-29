© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saturday Open Hours: Art Fair Edition

Saturday Open Hours: Art Fair Edition

Make the Observatory part of your weekend! Tour the historic building, view our exhibits, participate in astronomy activities, and view the sun with our solar telescope (weather dependent). Families welcome, admission is always free. Registration not required.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/