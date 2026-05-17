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The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s production of The Producers: A Mel Brook Musical runs May 1 – 17, in the Civic Auditorium.

It’s non-stop laughs when a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby hustling their backers out of millions of dollars. Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud spectacle The Producers sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor.

Tickets on sale now: https://bit.ly/TheProducersTickets-KCT

Performance Dates:
• Friday, May 1 at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 PM*
• Sunday, May 3 at 2:00 PM
• Friday, May 8 at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 PM
• Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM
• Friday, May 15 at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 PM
• Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 PM
* ASL Interpreted and Audio Description Services Available

Ticket Prices
$20 Military w/ID
$32 Adult
$25 Senior (65+)
$25 Student (13+)
$17 Children 12 & under

Book by MEL BROOKS & THOMAS MEEHAN Music and Lyrics by MEL BROOKS
Original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman
By special arrangement with StudioCanal
THE PRODUCERS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - Civic Auditorium
$17-$32
Every week through May 17, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
https://kazoocivic.com/
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - Civic Auditorium
329 S. Park St.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
https://bit.ly/KalamazooCivicTheatreInfo