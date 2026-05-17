The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical
The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical
The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s production of The Producers: A Mel Brook Musical runs May 1 – 17, in the Civic Auditorium.
It’s non-stop laughs when a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby hustling their backers out of millions of dollars. Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud spectacle The Producers sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor.
Tickets on sale now: https://bit.ly/TheProducersTickets-KCT
Performance Dates:
• Friday, May 1 at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 PM*
• Sunday, May 3 at 2:00 PM
• Friday, May 8 at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 PM
• Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM
• Friday, May 15 at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 PM
• Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 PM
* ASL Interpreted and Audio Description Services Available
Ticket Prices
$20 Military w/ID
$32 Adult
$25 Senior (65+)
$25 Student (13+)
$17 Children 12 & under
Book by MEL BROOKS & THOMAS MEEHAN Music and Lyrics by MEL BROOKS
Original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman
By special arrangement with StudioCanal
THE PRODUCERS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM