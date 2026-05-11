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Walking Tour: Invisible to Indispensable: Black Legacies at Michigan

Walking Tour: Invisible to Indispensable: Black Legacies at Michigan

Celebrate Juneteenth and explore the stories that have shaped the African American experience at the University of Michigan. We’ll learn about the pioneering students who redefined what it meant to belong at U-M and visit the places where campus social movements like the Black Action Movement and #BBUM coalesced.

Guided walking tour developed and led by student docents from the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory. Duration: 1.5 hours; 1.4 miles.

Meet at the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library on the Diag.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (registrants will be notified via email).

Registration required: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/e5jmz7h

Developed with support from the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/