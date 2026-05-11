Walking Tour: Paths of Protest: Stories of Campus Activism at the University of Michigan

The first teach-in. Lawsuits. Nazi resistance. U-M has long been home to activism, and this walking tour will visit historically significant locations where you will learn about protests on campus. We will cover women’s activism, the legacy of the Treaty of Fort Meigs, the Black Action Movement, anti-Vietnam War activism, and more.

Guided walking tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.25 hours; 1.25 miles.

Meet outside the Michigan League entrance on Ingalls Mall (facing the fountain).

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (registrants will be notified via email).

Registration required: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/y3ndg34