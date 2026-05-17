World Neuroscience and Psychiatry Conference 2027(WNPC27)
World Neuroscience and Psychiatry Conference 2027(WNPC27)
Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend World Neuroscience and Psychiatry Conference 2027 (WNPC27) held during March 05-06, 2027, in Bangkok, Thailand with the theme “Translational Strategies in Mental Health and Neurological Science”. This international meet anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference is perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Neuroscience, Psychiatry and Neurology. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class Neurology, Mental Health and Medical Associations.
Scientific Sessions:
Neuroscience and Neurology
Mental Plasticity & Development
Stress Neuroscience and the Neurobiology
Neurosurgery
Brain Injury
Stroke and Trauma
Neurochemistry
Neuropharmacology
Neuroendocrinology
Neuroimaging
Controversies in Neurology
Psychiatry
Neurological Disorders
Pediatric Neurology
Psychology
Adult Neurogenesis and Cell Biology
Ageing and Dementia, Alzheimer Disease
Target Audience
• Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, Neuroscientists, and Researchers
• Neurology Faculty and Students
• Doctors and Scientists
• Universities, Associations, and Societies
• Students and Research Scholars
• Business Delegates
• Product Manufacturer
• Psychiatrists and Psychologists