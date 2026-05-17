Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend World Neuroscience and Psychiatry Conference 2027 (WNPC27) held during March 05-06, 2027, in Bangkok, Thailand with the theme “Translational Strategies in Mental Health and Neurological Science”. This international meet anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference is perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Neuroscience, Psychiatry and Neurology. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class Neurology, Mental Health and Medical Associations.

Scientific Sessions:

Neuroscience and Neurology

Mental Plasticity & Development

Stress Neuroscience and the Neurobiology

Neurosurgery

Brain Injury

Stroke and Trauma

Neurochemistry

Neuropharmacology

Neuroendocrinology

Neuroimaging

Controversies in Neurology

Psychiatry

Neurological Disorders

Pediatric Neurology

Psychology

Adult Neurogenesis and Cell Biology

Ageing and Dementia, Alzheimer Disease

Target Audience

• Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, Neuroscientists, and Researchers

• Neurology Faculty and Students

• Doctors and Scientists

• Universities, Associations, and Societies

• Students and Research Scholars

• Business Delegates

• Product Manufacturer

• Psychiatrists and Psychologists

