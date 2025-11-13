© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Nov. 14-16)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST

Even with the first snowfall of the year behind us, Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these festive, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

The Wizard of Oz
11/15 | 7 p.m.
Community Theatre of Howell - 1400 W Grand River, Howell, MI
$22

Ben Folds & A Piano
11/14 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E Second Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary

Orchestra’s Greatest Hits - Audience Choice Concert
11/14 | 7:30 p.m.
The Frauenthal Center - 425 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI
Prices Vary

Traverse City Beer Week
11/12-11/15 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Polish Film Festival
11/14-11/16 | 12 p.m.
Michigan Theatre - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Sean Dobbins All-Star Quintet
11/15 | 5:30 p.m.
Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$25

Dexter Winter Farmers Market
11/15 | All Day
7643 Huron River Drive, Dexter, MI
Free

Comedian: Nore Davis
11/14-11/15 | 7:15 p.m.
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$26.70

Metro Detroit

Michelle Cann, Piano
11/15 | 7:30 p.m.
Seligman Performing Arts Center - 22305 W 13 Mile, Beverly Hills, MI
Prices Vary

A Christmas Story, The Musical
11/14-16 | 7:30 & 2 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Dance Theatre of Harlem
11/15-16 | 7:30 & 2:20 p.m.
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings
11/15 | 7 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary

Grand Rapids

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
11/15 | 7 p.m.
SILVA - 975 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$38.50

Let’s Get Festive Holiday Market
11/15 | All Day
The Honeysuckle Co. - 3900 Costa Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

River City Beer Tour
11/15 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
$70

Grand Rapids Comic Con
11/14-11/16 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$35/day, $85/weekend

Kalamazoo

Bellsgiving
11/14 | 4 p.m.
Bells Brewery - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$25

Western Michigan Broncos vs Miami Ohio Redhawks
11/14-11/15 | 7 & 6 p.m.
Lawson Arena - 1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Brahms & the Schumanns by the Kalamazoo Symphony
11/15 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Saturday Farmers Market
11/15 | All Day
Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market - 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

Les Arts Florissants with Thèotime Langlois de Swarte: Vivaldi's Four Seasons at 300
11/14 | 7:30 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Michigan State Spartans vs Penn State Nittany Lions
11/15 | 3:30 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Dogs and Coffee
11/16 | All Day
Harris Nature Center - 3998 Van Atta Road, Okemos, MI
Free

Chamber Music Showcase Concert
11/16 | 3 p.m.
Cook Recital Hall - 333 W Circle Drive, East Lansing, MI
$14
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
