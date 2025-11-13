Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Nov. 14-16)

Even with the first snowfall of the year behind us, Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these festive, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

The Wizard of Oz

11/15 | 7 p.m.

Community Theatre of Howell - 1400 W Grand River, Howell, MI

$22

Ben Folds & A Piano

11/14 | 8 p.m.

FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E Second Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Orchestra’s Greatest Hits - Audience Choice Concert

11/14 | 7:30 p.m.

The Frauenthal Center - 425 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI

Prices Vary

Traverse City Beer Week

11/12-11/15 | All Day

Downtown - Traverse City, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Polish Film Festival

11/14-11/16 | 12 p.m.

Michigan Theatre - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Sean Dobbins All-Star Quintet

11/15 | 5:30 p.m.

Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$25

Dexter Winter Farmers Market

11/15 | All Day

7643 Huron River Drive, Dexter, MI

Free

Comedian: Nore Davis

11/14-11/15 | 7:15 p.m.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

$26.70

Metro Detroit

Michelle Cann, Piano

11/15 | 7:30 p.m.

Seligman Performing Arts Center - 22305 W 13 Mile, Beverly Hills, MI

Prices Vary

A Christmas Story, The Musical

11/14-16 | 7:30 & 2 p.m.

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Dance Theatre of Harlem

11/15-16 | 7:30 & 2:20 p.m.

Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings

11/15 | 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices vary

Grand Rapids

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

11/15 | 7 p.m.

SILVA - 975 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$38.50

Let’s Get Festive Holiday Market

11/15 | All Day

The Honeysuckle Co. - 3900 Costa Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

River City Beer Tour

11/15 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

$70

Grand Rapids Comic Con

11/14-11/16 | All Day

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$35/day, $85/weekend

Kalamazoo

Bellsgiving

11/14 | 4 p.m.

Bells Brewery - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$25

Western Michigan Broncos vs Miami Ohio Redhawks

11/14-11/15 | 7 & 6 p.m.

Lawson Arena - 1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Brahms & the Schumanns by the Kalamazoo Symphony

11/15 | 7:30 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Saturday Farmers Market

11/15 | All Day

Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market - 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Les Arts Florissants with Thèotime Langlois de Swarte: Vivaldi's Four Seasons at 300

11/14 | 7:30 p.m.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Michigan State Spartans vs Penn State Nittany Lions

11/15 | 3:30 p.m.

Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Dogs and Coffee

11/16 | All Day

Harris Nature Center - 3998 Van Atta Road, Okemos, MI

Free