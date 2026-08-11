Want to see antique cars? They're coming to a neighborhood near you

What is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

It’s a vintage car parade that encompasses nine suburban communities: Berkley, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge, and Pontiac. The event is free, both for viewers and for those looking to drive their vehicles along the designated route.

When is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

It is always held on the third Saturday in August. This year, it falls on August 15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

How did it start?

It started in 1995 as a fundraiser to build a soccer field in Ferndale. Nelson House, the founder, wanted to recreate the ‘50s and ‘60s, when “youth, rock 'n roll and Motor City steel roamed the historic Woodward Avenue,” according to the Woodward Dream Cruise website.

What are some other fun facts?