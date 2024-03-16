Flint leaders making plans for a "Safe Summer"

It may not yet be spring, but in Flint, city leaders are making plans for what they call “Safe Summer.”

Flint has been making progress combating crime. The city’s mayor says overall crime in the city is down 17%, with homicides down 40% from a year ago.

But there are concerns that as the temperatures rise, crime may as well.

Tyrone Booth is the Flint Police Department spokesman. He said city officials want people to have fun in Flint this summer, but they want them to do it safe.

“We will reduce crime one of two ways,” said Tyrone Booth, Flint Police Department spokesman. “Either by crime drivers realizing that crime is not the way to go…or by increasing the population of Genesee County jail.”

City leaders this week unveiled plans for police to step up traffic spots, accelerate blight elimination and expand youth activities.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said some of the “Safe Summer” programs still need funding. He plans to ask the Flint city council to soon approve the money needed.