© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Michigan's gun ban will stand after court declines to hear appeal

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:10 AM EDT
The Big House at the University of Michigan
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A ban on guns at the University of Michigan will stand after the state Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a man who said the policy violates the Constitution.

The 4-2 order Friday means a 2023 Michigan Court of Appeals decision in favor of the university stands.

The appeals court was asked to look at the university's 2001 gun ban, after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 expanded gun rights.

“The efficacy of gun bans as a public safety measure is a matter of debate,” the appeals court said. “However, because the university is a school, and thus a sensitive place, it is up to the policy-maker — the university in this case — to determine how to address that public safety concern.”

The Michigan Supreme Court's most conservative members, justices David Viviano and Brian Zahra, wanted to take the case. They said the appeals court wrongly analyzed it, leaving a “near total ban of firearms on a large section of Ann Arbor.”

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System gun bangun possessiongun control
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content