Michigan State settles with 3 survivors of 2023 mass shooting for nearly $30M

Michigan State University has reached settlements worth about $30 million with three students who survived a mass shooting in 2023, attorneys said Tuesday.

Three students were killed and five more were wounded when a man with no connection to the school fired shots inside two buildings.

Michigan State agreed to a $14.2 million settlement with Nathan Statly; $13 million with Yukai “John” Hao; and $2.5 million with Troy Forbush, according to lawyers at Grewal Law and Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman.

Attorney Mick Grewal represents two of the students.

“You may think that these numbers are significant. However, these three individuals are going to deal with this trauma for the rest of their lives. There is no amount of money that can be given for anybody to have to go through this ordeal," he said. "The university had a duty to make sure their students were safe. And they failed."

“Michigan State University understands the depth of the impact of the events of February 13 and extends our deepest condolences to those injured and to their families and loved ones. Our university community stands with them and continues to work with them as they heal and recover from the tragedy," MSU spokesperson Amber McCann said in a statement. "While the university cannot comment on any specific settlements, we truly hope reaching a resolution helps provide some measure of relief, support and care to impacted individuals and their families."

Statly was shot in the head, Hao was paralyzed after being shot in the back, and Forbush was shot in the chest.

Three students were killed: Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. Their families reached settlements with Michigan State in late 2023.

The gunman killed himself after being confronted by police that night, nearly 4 miles from the East Lansing campus.