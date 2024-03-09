Cleary University automatically sending acceptance letters to local graduates with 2.0+ GPA

Cleary University is implementing the Cleary Direct Connect Program. It's a new admissions program for nearby high school graduates.

There are several barriers in the college admissions process. Some students miss those application deadlines, can't afford the application fees, or do not apply because they think they cannot get into college.

Cleary is Livingston County's only university. It's doing away with the application process for the county's high school graduates attending this fall.

"We're trying to eliminate the entire application process for students. It can be really stressful," said Jeremy Walker, Senior Vice President of Enrollment at Cleary University. "If they meet the minimum requirements of a 2.0 or above, they're automatically going to be accepted into the university."

Walker said Cleary already works with the county's five high schools to provide dual enrollment classes. Cleary is leaning on that partnership to implement this new program.

"We will actually get information from the schools that show individuals that are accepted into this program, that they meet the minimum requirements. And we'll be sending them an automatic acceptance letter from the university," said Walker.

Walker said students can then move right on to enrollment, eliminating some of the stress of the college admissions process. Students won't need to obtain letters of recommendation, write an essay, complete a lengthy application form, or pay application fees.

Walker doesn't know if this will catch on with other universities, but he said he would like to see widespread changes to the college admissions process. "I'm hopeful that as educators in higher ed, we can reduce the anxiety of getting into different universities," he said.

Ten of Michigan's public universities are guaranteeing in-state admission to students with a 3.0 GPA or better. Those students will still need to go through the application process.