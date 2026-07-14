Michigan adds statewide AI guidance for K-12 schools

Michigan’s Department of Education has partnered with an education nonprofit called Michigan Virtual to craft and promote statewide guidance for integrating artificial intelligence with instruction for K-12 students.

The Education Department said that as the use of AI becomes more prevalent, the framework will help students and educators navigate it in the classroom.

The department said it outlines what students should know about using AI, including background on algorithms, data, and computer thinking.

The guide will help districts "safe, equitable, and responsible AI practices," the department said. It's meant to ensure AI becomes part of a district’s long-term planning.

Education Department Spokesperson Ken Coleman said it's critical that K-12 students are taught AI skills and resources so they know how to use them safely.

He said the department expects that later the guide will include learning plans tailored to various age ranges.

For now, it offers advice for how educators can teach AI concepts and use AI for teaching and learning. It also offers discussion prompts for local planning in school districts.