Michigan DNR says gray wolf killed in Lower Peninsula

Michigan Public | By Alvin (AJ) Jones
Published April 3, 2024 at 6:40 PM EDT
A gray wolf.
USFWS
A gray wolf.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said on Wednesday that a gray wolf was killed by a hunter in January in Calhoun County.

The DNR said the wolf was harvested by a coyote hunter who was on a legal coyote hunt, and believed it to be a large coyote. Genetic tests found that the animal was a gray wolf. The DNR said it weighed 84 pounds.

State officials say the state's known gray wolf population is in the Upper Peninsula. There's an ongoing investigation into how the wolf ended up in the Lower Peninsula.

“There's quite a few details we don't know yet,” said Brian Roell, a large carnivore specialist with the DNR. “It was on social media, and a local biologist from down there actually showed me the pictures in late January,” he said, saying the biologist wanted a second opinion. “I told him, ‘Oh that’s a wolf.’”

Roell said the DNR obtained genetic material for tests at three labs, confirming the animal was a wolf.

Roell said there’s no cause for concern.

“It's more a rarity and a curiosity, people don't need to be afraid that wolves are now establishing themselves in the Lower Peninsula. That's just not the case,” Roell said.

He said gray wolves can venture far outside of their expected range.

“Not only have we had Michigan wolves in the Lower Peninsula in the past, one of our wolves showed up in Missouri one time,” Roell said. “More recently, we had a wolf from the western Upper Peninsula make it all the way to Manitoba, Canada. So it’s not totally unheard of.”

The gray wolf is a federally protected endangered species. The DNR noted it is only legal to kill a gray wolf if it poses a serious and direct threat to humans.
Environment & Climate Change wolfDepartment of Natural Resources.DNR
Alvin (AJ) Jones
A.J. Jones is a newsroom intern and graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Sources say he owns a dog named Taffy.
  • Gray wolf
    Environment & Climate Change
    Gray wolf confirmed in lower peninsula
    The presence of a gray wolf in Michigan's lower peninsula was confirmed this week. In the winter of 2014, a motion-activated wildlife camera on the…
  • The Oregon-born wolf known as OR93 near Yosemite, Calif. in February 2021. The wolf thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California, but was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle.
    A famously far-ranging gray wolf is found dead in Southern California
    Nathan Rott
    The Oregon-born gray wolf gained a following this year when it became the first to travel to Southern California in a century. Wildlife officials say it appears to have been struck by a vehicle.
  • Lessons from Isle Royale's Wolves and Moose
    To find the northernmost point in Michigan, you have to take a boat or seaplane to Isle Royale.The island is the largest in Lake Superior and it's also home to Michigan's only National Park.The remoteness of the island, and the fact that the island is largely untouched by humans has made for a perfect place to watch nature take its course.Michigan Radio's Rebecca Williams and Mark Brush traveled to Isle Royale to meet the researchers who have been watching how wolves and moose interact for 54 years. The research project is the longest continuous study of any predator-prey system in the world.What researchers have learned on this natural island laboratory has informed ecological science around the world.