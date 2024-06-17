Excessive heat is hitting Michigan, but here are some ways to stay cool

Much of Michigan is under an excessive heat warning or advisory with heat index values up to 100 degrees expected in parts of the state. On the social media platform X, the National Weather Service wrote on Sunday that record-breaking heat is expected to expand through the Midwest and Great Lakes this week and into next.

Record-breaking #heat is forecast to expand from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the Northeast this week, potentially lingering through early next week. The duration of this heat wave is notable and potentially the longest experienced in decades for some locations. pic.twitter.com/4nJ1PS4qih — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 16, 2024

NPR reports that overnight temperatures may only dip into the mid-70s in many metropolitan areas, offering only minor relief to people without reliable cooling.

Additionally, NPR reports that although it's the first major hit wave for the U.S. this year, "such extreme weather is becoming more common and intense with climate change."

In Southeast Michigan, the heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Below, we've provided tips on how to best deal with the heat and avoid running into trouble with the warm temperatures.



Wear the right clothes. Dress in loose fitting, lightweight, light colored clothing.

Stay hydrated. Keep a bottle of fresh water with you while being active in the heat and hydrate on the days leading up to high heat. Avoid drinks with much caffeine or sugar.

Plan your day. Keep strenuous activity to a minimum during the hottest parts of the day (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Stay shady. Stay indoors and in the shade. Keep curtains and shades drawn to keep the sun out of your home.

Find the cool spots. Go to a local cooling center if you do not have air conditioning in your home.

Plan for electrical impacts. Prepare for potential loss of power due to weather and high demand for electricity.

Consumers Energy has a resource center on its website with ways to run appliances efficiently to keep energy bills low. The website also suggested the following for staying safe in high heat:

Put on sunscreen. Search for a sunscreen with a high SPF to reapply throughout the day.

Be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include pale skin, excessive sweating, and nausea. Symptoms of heat stroke can include dry or red skin, lack of sweating, and unconsciousness. People experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.

Anyone looking for more resources to deal with the heat can call 211, a free statewide service that can connect people with community assistance. This number can also direct community members to cooling centers near them.

Many cooling centers are open across the state.

