New electric bike rules make recreation more accessible, state and advocates say

Michigan’s Natural Resources Commission has updated regulations to allow electric bicycles on natural surface trails the state manages. The commission updated regulations because of the increasing popularity of electric bikes and the accessibility they provide, according to a memorandum from the Thursday meeting.

Before these updates, park visitors could use most kinds of bikes on paved paths. But the state banned electric bikes from unpaved trails that other bicyclists could use.

Electric bikes use a small motor to help users propel the bike forward. They’re categorized depending on how the motor is used and how fast the motor can go.

Class 1 e-bikes, which only move when the user pedals and can reach 20 miles per hour, are allowed on most trails. Bicyclists with disabilities can apply for a permit to use Class 2 e-bikes, which users can move with just the electric motor.

The new regulations make outdoor recreation easier for people with disabilities, said Jileesa Irwin of the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition.

“E-bikes support people with disabilities by creating access,” she said. Irwin is the outdoor recreation assistive technology specialist with the coalition. She works with a program that loans electric bikes and other adaptive technology to clients so they can try them before investing.

The electric motor doesn’t only make the bike move faster; it also helps the rider pedal up hilly terrain or travel over long distances. That can make a huge difference for people with mobility restrictions or chronic conditions, Irwin said.

The state is introducing the new rules on a one-year trial basis, citing concerns about potential adverse effects e-bikes could have on unpaved trails. Those include safety concerns about speeding e-bikes and the potential damage they could do to unpaved trails.

Electric bikes have speed governing functions that can limit a bike’s top speed, Irwin said (although riders can use those same functions to boost a bike’s maximum speed).

It’s also possible e-bikes could contribute to faster erosion of trails, since users can do more loops thanks to the motor assistance. The science isn’t settled, but one small study found that electric bikes and non-motorized mountain bikes cause about the same amount of erosion to unpaved trails.

Irwin said she understands the concerns, but that the benefits outweigh possible negative effects. Allowing e-bikes makes it possible for people with disabilities “to be on those same exact trails that other folks are.”

“If someone wanted to go to their favorite fishing spot or birding spot, but it was difficult for them to walk a long distance,” she said, “e-bikes provide that access [and] equality to enjoy the outdoors.”