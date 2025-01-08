Michigan seeks public comment on air use permit for potash mine

Michigan is seeking public comment on an air use permit for a proposed salt and potash mine in Osceola County.

Michigan Potash & Salt Company wants to build a facility in Evart, Michigan that will tap into a large deposit of salt and potassium chloride, also known as potash. The deposit could be worth $65 billion, according to Western Michigan University researchers.

But there are concerns about how the mine could affect air quality nearby. The mining process could release harmful particulates into the air, like carbon monoxide or lead. Other particulates could be a nuisance, like hydrogen sulfide, which smells like rotten eggs.

The amount released should meet federal air quality standards, according to the state. That means the pollution isn’t expected to cause problems for anyone nearby, including people with pre-existing respiratory problems, according to state regulators. The company plans to install strippers to mitigate potential smell problems.

Opponents of the mine are also concerned about how much fresh water the company plans to use to bring the minerals to the surface. The facility has not begun construction yet, as it has to obtain all applicable permits first.

Salt from the mine will be used as water softener, road salt and food-grade salt, according to the state. Potash is used as a fertilizer.

The state will host a virtual public hearing if it receives a written request for one by Thursday, Jan. 9. Here’s how you can submit feedback:



Phone: 517-284-0900

Email: EGLE-AQD-PTIPublicComments@Michigan.gov

U.S. Mail:

Permit Section Manager, EGLE, AQD

P.O. Box 30260 Lansing, MI 48909-7760

The deadline for public comment is Monday, Jan. 27.