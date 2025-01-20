Former U of M official opposed to possible elevated train cutting through Nichols Arboretum

Long-term plans at the University of Michigan include an automated light rail elevated train, connecting its Ann Arbor North Campus, Medical Campus, and Central Campus.

The automated train is part of the University of Michigan’s Campus Plan 2050. You can find the transit section of the plan here.

There are opponents of one proposed route because the rail might cut through a part of the Nichols Arboretum, locally called the Arb.

“You know, it’s very pretty to show on a drawing, to show this elevated rail floating over the trees, whereas in fact you probably have to cut the trees to build it,” said Bob Grese, a former director of the Arb and Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

He’s concerned about potential damage to the arboretum. He said it and adjacent city property are important natural areas. Migratory bird studies have taken place there for decades. University and local school students study plant life in the Arb.

University of Michigan A map from an online presentation of the University of Michigan's Campus Plan 2050, transit section.

But wildlife and native plants are only part of the reason he believes it should not be disturbed.

“You're also giving up a lot of cultural factors. The Arboretum was originally set up as what was called a haven of quiet, a place for respite. I had students constantly tell me that the arboretum preserved their sanity during their years at the university.”

He added people from the nearby university hospital also visit the Arb.

“They went to the hospital, they got bad news about something and they needed a certain place where they could cry and make decisions. And the Arb was a place that provided that.”

Grese said a train rushing by overhead would disturb the peace and quiet.

Despite his opposition to this possible route, he’s not against the idea of a cleaner mode of transportation for the campuses that the automated transit system would provide.

“I don't think it necessarily means killing the project, but it means thinking about it differently and finding a route that's less destructive," Grese said.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the University of Michigan said:

“An automated transit system is still in the conceptual phase and a route has not yet been determined. The university will continue to engage with the campus community, elected officials and community members in the development of a project plan.”

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.