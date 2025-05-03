Army Corps details new schedule for Line 5 tunnel permit process

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a new, shorter timeline for its environmental review of the Line 5 tunnel project.

In April, the Army Corps announced it would speed up its review of the tunnel project under a national energy emergency declared by President Donald Trump.

Friday’s announcement was the first time they gave specifics about Line 5 under the new emergency procedures.

The Army Corps will release the draft environmental review on May 30.

That starts the clock on public comment, with half as much time to give it under the new timeline — 30 days instead of 60.

Canada-based Enbridge has long sought to build a tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac to house a section of the Line 5 pipeline, which carries oil and natural gas liquids over 645 miles from Wisconsin to Ontario.

About four miles of the pipeline sits along the lakebed between Michigan’s two peninsulas. In 2020, Enbridge applied for a federal permit to build a tunnel for the pipeline and has said doing so would make it safer.

Opponents argue that the tunnel would further endanger the environment, the Great Lakes, and Indigenous ways of life. They also say Trump’s executive order undermines public input into such projects.

With the faster review process, the Army Corps could decide on a permit this fall — months earlier than previously planned.

The Army Corps permit process is one of the last major hurdles in this years’ long process for Enbridge — but not the final step. The company is redoing a permit for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

“Our record of decision is estimated to be fall 2025," said Army Corps spokesperson Carrie Fox in an email. "However, the Corps of Engineers permit cannot be issued before the EGLE permit is granted.”

Editor's note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.