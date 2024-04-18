ER docs in Detroit strike over long wait times, low staffing

Emergency room doctors at Ascension St. John in Detroit began a 24-hour strike on Thursday, citing what they say are 10 to 15 hour patient wait times and intentionally low staffing levels under the management of a private equity-owned staffing company.

“Every day here, we see people, in extreme pain or with an infectious disease or concerns for heart attack or stroke or anything else that you come to the emergency room for, waiting many, many hours out there,” said Dr. John Bahling, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at St. John, as his colleagues picketed on the hospital sidewalk, waving signs and chanting about safe staffing. Behind them, ambulances pulled into the hospital, transporting patients on stretchers who are being cared for by supervising physicians during the strike.

“And then when they get back into the emergency department and they do see a doctor, sometimes a doctor is taking care of up to 30 patients, where the national average is somewhere around 8 to 12 at a time. So the idea of emergent care is not possible, given the level of staffing we have right now. And people deserve better than that.”

Doctors say this began when TeamHealth, a Tennessee-based physician staffing company owned by private equity giant Blackstone, received a contract in 2015 to staff the ER at St. John. It’s an increasingly common practice for hospitals looking to lower costs, with “private equity-owned physician staffing groups operate nearly one-third of all emergency departments across the country,” according to an ongoing investigation by U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

TeamHealth did not respond to questions or requests for comment Wednesday or Thursday, but its website says it is “15,000 clinicians strong” and offers hospitals “the highest quality staffing, administrative support and management across the full continuum of care, from hospital-based practices to post-acute care and ambulatory centers.”

But the St. John ER doctors, who unionized last year, say that hasn’t been their experience. There were 57 people in the waiting room at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit on Wednesday night, at least one of whom had been waiting for 18 hours, Bahling said. Only 40 people were actually receiving care, even though there are 80 beds in that ER.

“So that means 40 of the beds were sitting empty, while 57 people are out there suffering, where we have enough doctors that want to come in and work,” Bahling said. “But somebody has decided in the private equity world that it's not worth the expense to fully staff it.”

A spokesperson for Ascension said the ER at St. John’s “will remain open and fully operational for anyone seeking care during the one-day strike of TeamHealth’s emergency medicine physicians and mid-level providers.

“The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, associates and physicians is our first priority. TeamHealth has a comprehensive contingency plan in place with the hospital that will ensure these contracted provider services, and safe patient care, will be uninterrupted.”

