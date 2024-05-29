Ann Arbor Public Restroom Pilot Program Begins in June

Ann Arbor is placing a minimum of 10 portable restroom trailers around the city as part of a pilot program in June.

The program was approved by the Ann Arbor city council last November. City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says he heard about the need for more public restrooms in a series of downtown listening sessions.

The bathrooms will be accessible by scanning a QR code, text or card for those without a phone. Jessica Heinzelman is co-founder & COO of Throne, the company providing the portable restroom trailers.

“We're actually just using the phone number or unique id on the card as an accountability mechanism. So each user goes in, they're able to enjoy the throne and have it nice and clean. They give us a cleanliness rating, which is one of the reasons that we like the phone use,” Heinzelman said.

The infrastructure work for the pilot is minimal as Throne restrooms do not require water or sewer connection. The cleaning schedule is derived from the cleanliness ratings provided by users as well as the data collected: when it's being used, how frequently it's being used, ratings received. The cleaning schedule can be anywhere from one time a day to even four or five times a day.

Each restroom trailer features a flushing toilet, running water. anda sink for hand washing. Heinzelman added, "It also has some fun audio while you're in there to add to relaxation. A generally clean experience,is what we strive to achieve."

Thrones have both a baby changing station and free menstrual products. The cost will range from $36K to 84K per unit for the pilot program.

The goals of the pilot program are providing safe & dignified public restroom options for all and determining where and how to install public restrooms including the needed infrastructure and service.

