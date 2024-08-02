© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Testing shows sharp drop in lead in Flint drinking water

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published August 2, 2024 at 9:58 PM EDT
wavebreak3 - stock.adobe.com
/
159050704
State Environmental officials say Flint's drinking water is testing at one part per billion of lead — well within federal and state standards.

The latest round of testing shows a dramatic drop in lead in Flint’s drinking water.

Scott Dean, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, said the testing showed 90% of homes sampled had, at most, one part per billion of lead in the water. That’s a big improvement over testing six months ago showing that rate at 10 parts per billion.

Of the 64 homes tested, “51 came back non-detect for lead, 11 were less than five parts per billion, and the highest was 13 parts per billion in one residence — and that is even below the 15 part-per-billion standard," Dean said.

“This latest data shows that the corrosion control is really taking hold and working well," he said.

But the decline is also likely linked to a change in what properties are being tested. The latest round of testing did not include what are called "tier two" sites. Those are usually non-residential sites where limited water uses tends to result in higher levels of lead.

A decade ago, improperly treated drinking water exposed Flint residents to astronomically high levels of lead.

There is no known safe level of exposure to lead.
Health drinking waterlead testing
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
